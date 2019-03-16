Valla, Madelyn Anastasio

Madelyn Anastasio Valla of North Haven died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank Valla, Jr. Born in New Haven on March 8, 1928 to the late Frank and Julia DeFelice Anastasio. Her father was the former Treasurer of the State of Connecticut. Madelyn worked alongside her late husband Frank as the owners of Frank Valla Catering for 50 years. They also operated the Sea Shell Restaurant in Madison. Madelyn enjoyed living at Stephens Woods for the past 26 years where she was secretary of the Senior Housing Association for many years. She enjoyed doing many activities there, especially making jewelry and giving it to her family. Madelyn is the loving mother of Vanessa (Michael) Baracco, Rosemary (Craig) Ephraim, Regina (Michael) Caporale and the late Camille Valla Greenwood. Proud grandmother of Christina Zesk, Stephen Michael (Aimee) and Michael Francis (Danielle) Baracco, Kathryn (Corey) Haury, Thomas Greenwood, Michael Caporale, Jr., Kyle (Chloe) and Jason Ephraim and she adored her great-grandchildren Edmond Card Jr., Chelsey, John and Matthew Haury, Arielle and Blake Baracco, Caleb and Makenna Greenwood. She was predeceased by a sister Frances Lescovich and is also survived by her beloved dog Dinky. Madelyn's family would like to thank the entire staff of Verdi 5 East at Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael Campus as well as the entire staff of Masonic Hospice Care, especially Chaplain Denise, for all the loving care they gave to our mom.

Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. The family requests that you kindly omit flowers and make contributions to Southern Connecticut Special Olympics In Honor of Edmond Card, Jr., 2666 State Street, Suite 1, Hamden, CT 06517. Share a memory and sign Madelyn's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019