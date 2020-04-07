|
|
Murano, Madelyn
Entered into eternal rest: Madelyn (Carofano) Murano, 94, wife of the late Richard J. Murano on April 6th, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1926 in New Haven to the late Louis and Angelina (Piccolo) Carofano. She is survived by her daughter Paula Murano of Branford; granddaughters, Colleen, Christine Murphy, and Francesca Paige. She is also survived by many nieces and great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Laura Chapman, brothers Carmine Carofano and Alexander Carofano and sister's Philomena Annunziato, Mary Carolla, Frances Gallucci and Pauline Milone.
Madelyn graduated from Hillhouse High School in 1944 and the Grace New Haven Hospital School of nursing in 1948. She was an active member of her alumnae for many years. She was an Assistant Director of nursing at the Soundview Convalescent Home for Seventeen years before she retired. She enjoyed doing embroidery which she gave as gifts for many years. She was a member of the St. Stephen Seniors. Madelyn was an amazing lady who always looked out for everyone, especially her family.
All services are private with Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent to at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Animal Haven Inc., 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020