New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church
44 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelyn Pavia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelyn "Mimi" Pavia


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madelyn "Mimi" Pavia Obituary
Pavia, Madelyn "Mimi"
Madelyn Brandt Pavia, 87, of North Haven, formerly of Promenade Drive, Hamden, affectionately known as "MiMi," passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Pavia. Madelyn was born in New Haven on February 27, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Lafo Brandt. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts, playing cards, dancing and roller skating in her earlier years. Mother of Kathleen Reilly. Grandmother of Cheryl (David) Coan. Great-Grandmother of David Coan, Jr., Robert, Beatrice and Jonathan Coan. Sister of Marjorie Decker and the late John Brandt, Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now