Pavia, Madelyn "Mimi"

Madelyn Brandt Pavia, 87, of North Haven, formerly of Promenade Drive, Hamden, affectionately known as "MiMi," passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicholas Pavia. Madelyn was born in New Haven on February 27, 1931 and was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Lafo Brandt. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crafts, playing cards, dancing and roller skating in her earlier years. Mother of Kathleen Reilly. Grandmother of Cheryl (David) Coan. Great-Grandmother of David Coan, Jr., Robert, Beatrice and Jonathan Coan. Sister of Marjorie Decker and the late John Brandt, Jr. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 20, 2019