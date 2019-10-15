New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
Madelyn S. Mazzara

Madelyn S. Mazzara Obituary
Mazzara, Madelyn S.
Madelyn Ranney Mazzara, 74, of West Haven entered into rest on October 9, 2019. She was the wife of Frank Mazzara and mother of Mary Magnani, Frank Mazzara and Anthony Mazzara. Proud grandmother of Brittanie Lorenti, Alexis, Finn and Egil Mazzara. Sister of Kathleen Baldino and Shirley Harris.
Visitation will take place on SATURDAY OCTOBER 26 from 10 to noon at the West Haven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital or to CT Hospice, Branford. To leave an online message for the family, please visit
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019
