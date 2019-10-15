|
Mazzara, Madelyn S.
Madelyn Ranney Mazzara, 74, of West Haven entered into rest on October 9, 2019. She was the wife of Frank Mazzara and mother of Mary Magnani, Frank Mazzara and Anthony Mazzara. Proud grandmother of Brittanie Lorenti, Alexis, Finn and Egil Mazzara. Sister of Kathleen Baldino and Shirley Harris.
Visitation will take place on SATURDAY OCTOBER 26 from 10 to noon at the West Haven Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Hospital or to CT Hospice, Branford. To leave an online message for the family, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 20, 2019