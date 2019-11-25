|
Simone, Mae Giuliano
Mae Giuliano Simone, 100, of Hamden died Nov. 24, 2019 at Hamden Health Care after a long illness. She was he widow of Joseph P. Simone. Mae was born in New Haven, Feb. 2, 1919, the daughter of the late Michele and Anna Guglielmo Giuliano and resided in Hamden most of her life. She was a seamstress for many years for Strauss Adler, prior to retiring and enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family, especially her sisters and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Sandra (Vincent) D'Agostino and Joseph M. (Frances) Simone, both of Hamden, a daughter-in-law, Laurie Simone of West Haven 8 grandchildren, Melissa, Lindsey, Lauren, Vinny, Stephanie, Alex, Gina and Paul and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Paul Simone and her siblings, Lena Giuliano, Marie Sportelli, Ann Della Camera, Michael and Jake Giuliano. Funeral Wednesday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church (Christ Bread of Life) at 11 o'clock. Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Wednesday morning from 8:15 to 10:15.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 26, 2019