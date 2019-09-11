New Haven Register Obituaries
Mae K. Soares

Mae K. Soares Obituary
Soares, Mae K.
Mae K. Soares, 92, entered eternal rest on September 9, 2019. She was the wife of John Soares. Mrs. Soares was born in Augusta, GA on May 15, 1927, a daughter of the late Rev. Paul Kelly and Georgia Allen Kelly. Prior to retiring from the New Haven Public Schools, she worked in daycare as an Early Childhood teacher. Mae Soares was a member of Bible Gospel Center in Hamden where she was ordained as a minister. In addition to her husband, she leaves three children: Veronica Holcomb, Brenda Johns and Dr. Keith Johns. She was blessed with four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Kelly and a sister Louise Joiner.
A celebration of Mrs. Soares' life and legacy will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bible Gospel Center, 143 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden. Viewing and visitation will be held at 10:00 am. Services begin at 11. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019
