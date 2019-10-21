|
|
Barber, Mae P.
Mae Phillips Barber, 84, of New Haven, died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 18, 2019. Mae was born in Delaware on Feb. 3, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Mary Phillips and resided in New Haven the last 30 years. She was employed at Yale University the last 27 years and was a person who was always willing to help the less fortunate. She is survived by her children, Katharine Slie of Bradford, Vt. and Matthew Barber of New Haven and a grandson, Tucker Slie of Vt. She was predeceased by a son, Mark Barber. Friends may call Wednesday evening at the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Ct. from 4 to 6 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 22, 2019