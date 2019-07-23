Moscato, Magdalena "Taraskevich"

Magdalena "Taraskevich" Moscato, 89, of Orange passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on July 18, 2019. She was born in Ansonia on January 21, 1930 to the late Peter and Margaret Taraskevich, and was one of five children that they raised in Orange. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Moscato Sr., sister to the late Mrs Beatrice Misiewicz, Dorothy Taraskevich, Peter Taraskevich, and Joseph Taraskevich. She is survived by her loving son Angelo Moscato Jr., daughter-in-law Annie Moscato, daughter Linda Kinkade, son-in-law Ian Kinkade, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews whom she all adored.

Magdalena was a longtime resident of both Orange and West Haven, who's heart and home was always open, and she dedicated her life to helping and caring for others, and was affectionately know to so many as "Gram."

The Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of Victory Church, located at 600 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven, CT 06516. Published in The New Haven Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019