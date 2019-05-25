Goering, Malcolm D.

Malcolm D. "Mal" Goering, 98, of Branford, passed peacefully at his home on May 23, 2019. He was born in New Haven, a son of the late Frederick J. & Marie Goering. Mal is survived by his loving wife of 78 years, Frances M. (VanEgghen) Goering, who herself is 104; his daughters, Cynthia Goldblatt and her husband Louis of Killingworth and Hope Goering-Grossbard and her husband John of Killingworth; his son Albert Markley of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Mal was predeceased by his brothers, Russell and George Goering. Mal was a lifelong member of the Whitneyville United Church of Christ, where he served as a Deacon and sang joyously in the choir. Mal worked for 30 years in the meat processing and distribution business. A lifelong community supporter, Mal helped out the Branford Food Bank, the Litter Committee, and Shriner's Hospital. He was also active on the Board of Directors of Killam's Point Religious Retreat Center in Branford. Because of Mal's love of travel, he joined the Friendship Force, where he travelled to many countries. He and Frances vacationed at the Poland Spring Resort in Maine, where he enjoyed playing golf, his favorite pastime. An avid athlete, Mal competed in State and National Senior Olympic events. He loved singing and acting, performing in local productions at the Long Wharf Theatre.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:30 a.m. by going directly to the Whitneyville United Church of Christ, 1253 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517. Burial will follow in Whitneyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice, 753 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437 or to his church, Whitneyville UCC. Arrangements are in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home. To send a condolence to his family, please see:

www.beecherandbennett.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019