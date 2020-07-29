Jefferson, Malcolm FidelMalcolm Fidel Jefferson transcended this earth on July 20, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1997.He was the beloved son of Pamela Augustine-Jefferson and Michael A. Jefferson. He was the younger brother of Michael A. Jefferson II.Malcolm was a prolific writer, avid reader and exceptionally deep thinker. In 2014, he wrote his first novel, Merging Magic, which he published in 2015. This was the first of a trilogy of novels he wrote and later published. Aside from these pursuits, Malcolm enjoyed swimming, hiking, watching movies, listening to music and had a love for the supernatural and wolves. He particularly admired the literary works of Patricia Briggs and George R.R. Martin.Malcolm believed in the importance of family and spent time in the company of his cousins and extended family. In addition to his brother Michael, he was particularly close to his cousin Miles and Auntie Ang.Malcolm was educated in the New Haven Public Schools system. He attended Worthington Hooker Elementary School and Hillhouse High School. Malcolm was an exceptional student. He ranked #1 in his high school class. At age fifteen, Malcolm entered Bard College at Simon's Rock where he received an Associate Degree with Distinction. In 2014, at age seventeen, Malcolm entered his junior year at Brown University. He subsequently attended Southern Connecticut State University.Malcolm's brilliance was accompanied by a sharp wit, wisdom beyond his years and a gentle, loving spirit. If there was one word to describe him it would be extraordinary. Malcolm believed in a higher power and that we could transcend time and space. We believe that on July 20, 2020 he did just that. We know he is continuing his journey, making a difference, and has found joy and peace.In addition to his parents and brother, Malcolm is survived by his maternal aunts and uncle (Barbara, Patricia, Angela, Marlene, Mark); his paternal aunts and uncles (Sharon, Stephanie, Michelle, Tami, Steve, Martin, Jamal, Kiani); his maternal first cousins: Lynitta, Maurice, Christina, Vanessa, Samantha, Angela, Tracy, Carli, Miles, Patrick, Aaliyah; and, paternal first cousins Leon, Sade, Jabrial, Aaron, Brandon, Amani, Kayla, Kiya, Martin Jr., Clifford Jr.Malcolm also leaves to mourn his great aunt Barbara Nelson (BJ) and great uncle William Augustine (Gutch) and a host of maternal and paternal relatives. Malcolm was predeceased by his maternal grandparents (Barbara and Ronald Augustine); paternal grandparents (Mary Jean Jefferson and Stephen M. Jefferson); his maternal uncle Ronald Jr.; his paternal uncle Gregory; and, his German Shepherd Chioke.The family sends thanks to all of those who have expressed their love, offered condolences and prayers during this very difficult time. In the words of Malcolm - "much appreciated.""Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people."Malcolm Fidel Jefferson, Facebook Post July 18, 2020 (Author Unknown)Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral ServicesA private memorial service will be held at Edgerton Park in New Haven, CTSaturday, August 1, 2020