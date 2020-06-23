Schwab, Malcolm G., Jr.
Malcolm G. Schwab Jr., 99, passed peacefully on June 19, 2020, four days short of his 100th birthday. Mal grew up on the West Haven shore, where he developed a love of sailing. He followed in his father's footsteps and went to work for Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET). When WWII broke out Mal joined the Marines and shipped out to the Pacific Islands and New Zealand as part of the 3rd Marines. During the war he was reassigned for O.C.S. in Oberlin College. After the war, he was discharged in active duty in 1945. Mal returned to Connecticut to resume employment at SNET. He retired from SNET after 42 years of service and worked for another 10 years as a consultant at Fishers Island Telephone Corporation. Mal moved to Branford in 1951 after he married the love of his life, Helen Ahern. Once retired, he and Helen traveled extensively via cruises. Some of their favorite destinations revolved around visiting the islands where he served during the war. Mal was very active in the early years of Branford Land Trust. He spent considerable time marking and clearing trails with his beloved German Shepherd, Duke, and friend Bill Van Wie. Mal was an active member of the Governor's Foot Guard and spent many weekends marching in parades or attending military functions and company dances. Mal enjoyed a long membership at Branford Yacht Club. He served as Trustee from 1991 to 1993, Flag Officer from 1994 to 1996, Commodore in 1996 and Trustee from 1997 to 1999. He enjoyed workdays at the club where he could put his handyman skills to good use repairing and building docks and the like. Mal was predeceased by his wife Helen and his granddaughter, Carolyn Mooney. He is survived by his two daughters, Patricia and Nancy and their husbands John Mooney and Peter Olsen respectively. Mal has two grandsons, Dennis and Stephen Mooney.
A viewing will take place at W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford, CT on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on the same day at St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Branford Land Trust, P.O. Box 254, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 23, 2020.