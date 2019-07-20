|
Granger, Malik
Malik D. Granger, 22, of Hamden, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Leroy and Veronica Boyd Granger on July 22, 1996. Malik graduated from Hamden High School. Besides his parents, Malik leaves to cherish his memories, brother, Leroy Granger, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Wiley Boyd; best friend/cousin, Tyler Williams; niece, Aida Granger; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Josephine Boyd; and paternal grandparents, Leroy and Linda Granger.
A celebration of his life will take place Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe St., New Haven, CT. Calling hours at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Granger family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 21, 2019