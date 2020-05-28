Romano , Mamie (D'Amato)Mamie (D'Amato) Romano, 94, formerly of Orange, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 27, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1926 in New Haven to Nicholas and Madeline (Manzi) D'Amato. Mamie is survived by her sister, Rachel (D'Amato) Riccio, of East Haven and by her brother Anthony D'Amato (Rosemary) of Branford. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and by her granddaughter.Mamie was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Romano and by their son Mark Romano. She was also predeceased by her sister, Rose (D'Amato) Durso and by her brothers Alfred D'Amato and Paul D'Amato.Mamie enjoyed watching tennis, traveling with her beloved husband, and taking walks on the beach with her great-nieces. Mamie was the happiest when she was with her family, especially during the holidays when she made her famous Jell-O mold.Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Orange Center Cemetery, CT 152, Orange, CT 06477, please maintain social distancing during the service. Funeral Services are under the care and direction of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Avenue, East Haven, CT.203-467-2789