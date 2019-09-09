|
Azevedo, Manuel (Manny)
Manny died peacefully at home on August 26 at the age of 88. The loving husband to wife Ann, he is the father of Laura Wortman, Manny, Jr., Michael Azevedo, and Judy (Ron) Mattei. He was predeceased by daughter Michelle Azevedo. He also leaves many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Bernadette Church and the Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement from CJ Fucci as a foreman, he spent 15 years as a New Haven School Crossing Guard. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 on September 14, 2019 at St. Bernadette Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CT Hospice, Branford, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 13, 2019