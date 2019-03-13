Tylinski, Marc A.

Marc A. Tylinski of Bridgeport died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home in Bridgeport. Marc was born in New Haven January 23, 1988, son of Cheryl (John) Harpool of Branford and Alan Tylinski of Derby. Marc was an auto mechanic for Premier Subaru in Branford. Marc enjoyed the outdoors while running the Branford Road Races, hiking Sleeping Giant and playing beach volleyball with his buds. He loved cooking and would often send pix of his dishes to Mom. But his real passion (after Nina) was cars, especially his VW's. Marc and his Dad worked on their cars while enjoying time together turning wrenches. He even taught Dad a thing or two. Marc enjoyed going to his Sister Stef's house and doing landscaping and working on Drew's car. He also loved going out on the boat and hanging with Ben and Taryn and everybody at the family get togethers.

Besides his parents, Marc is survived by his loving partner Nina Hernandez of Bridgeport, his sister Stefanie (Drew) Acquarulo of East Haven; step-brother Ben Harpool (fiancée Marissa) of Cromwell and step-sister Taryn Harpool (fiancé Donnie) of Manchester, NH.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Visiting hour prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Memorial donations may be made to the APT Foundation in support of addiction services. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019