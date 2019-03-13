New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish
731 Main Street
Branford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Tylinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc A. Tylinski


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marc A. Tylinski Obituary
Tylinski, Marc A.
Marc A. Tylinski of Bridgeport died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his home in Bridgeport. Marc was born in New Haven January 23, 1988, son of Cheryl (John) Harpool of Branford and Alan Tylinski of Derby. Marc was an auto mechanic for Premier Subaru in Branford. Marc enjoyed the outdoors while running the Branford Road Races, hiking Sleeping Giant and playing beach volleyball with his buds. He loved cooking and would often send pix of his dishes to Mom. But his real passion (after Nina) was cars, especially his VW's. Marc and his Dad worked on their cars while enjoying time together turning wrenches. He even taught Dad a thing or two. Marc enjoyed going to his Sister Stef's house and doing landscaping and working on Drew's car. He also loved going out on the boat and hanging with Ben and Taryn and everybody at the family get togethers.
Besides his parents, Marc is survived by his loving partner Nina Hernandez of Bridgeport, his sister Stefanie (Drew) Acquarulo of East Haven; step-brother Ben Harpool (fiancée Marissa) of Cromwell and step-sister Taryn Harpool (fiancé Donnie) of Manchester, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Visiting hour prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:30 at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. Memorial donations may be made to the APT Foundation in support of addiction services. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now