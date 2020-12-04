Vincent, Marc E.Marc E. Vincent of Orange, CT passed away on December 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Sheehan Vincent for 61 years. He was born in New Haven on December 5, 1930 to the late Olin H. and Angelina Manuel Vincent. He lived in West Haven for many years. Marc graduated from the University of New Haven. He began his distinguished career in banking and finance as a Treasurer with First Bank. He then moved up in banking at City Trust and Branford Savings Bank. He started Sachem Trust, a private trust company, acquiring the trust departments of Branford Savings Bank, Lafayette Bank, and Shelton Savings Bank. Marc retired from Webster Bank as a Senior Trust Officer. Marc was an excellent, avid golfer. He was a member of Race Brook Country Club for more than 50 years. He enjoyed golfing with his wife, Bette, many friends and business associates. Marc and Bette traveled every year to Bermuda, developing many friendships there as well. Bermuda was there 'second home'. Marc was a longtime and active parishioner of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Woodbridge. He was part of the accounting group. He was predeceased by his wife, Bette, parents and siblings. Marc will be greatly missed by his many friends.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for all services. A maximum of 100 people are permitted in Church for services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525 or Orange Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 951 Orange, CT 06477. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Marc's arrangements. Share a memory and sign Marc's guest book online at