Minuit, Marc

In Loving Memory of Marc Richard Minuit. It is with a heavy heart that I remember my loving brother, Marc. He was taken suddenly from this earth on March 25, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT on July 30, 1962. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Anne and James Minuit, Sr. and by his brother James Minuit, Jr. He is survived by his beloved son Marc (Rose) Minuit, his sister Kim Minuit Abbagnaro and 4 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Mary DeFrino.

Marc grew up in West Haven, CT and lived many years in Clinton, CT. He was an amazing cook and had an incredible knack for making people laugh. He worked as a skilled mason for most of his adult life and was an avid boater. Marc loved spending time on his boat with his close friends and family and he will be deeply missed by all of the people that loved him. I am so grateful for the times we spent together and I will cherish those memories forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store