Marc Minuit
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marc's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Minuit, Marc
In Loving Memory of Marc Richard Minuit. It is with a heavy heart that I remember my loving brother, Marc. He was taken suddenly from this earth on March 25, 2020. Born in New Haven, CT on July 30, 1962. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Anne and James Minuit, Sr. and by his brother James Minuit, Jr. He is survived by his beloved son Marc (Rose) Minuit, his sister Kim Minuit Abbagnaro and 4 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Mary DeFrino.
Marc grew up in West Haven, CT and lived many years in Clinton, CT. He was an amazing cook and had an incredible knack for making people laugh. He worked as a skilled mason for most of his adult life and was an avid boater. Marc loved spending time on his boat with his close friends and family and he will be deeply missed by all of the people that loved him. I am so grateful for the times we spent together and I will cherish those memories forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved