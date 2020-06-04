Gregorini-Branchini, Marcella
Marcella Gregorini-Branchini of Branford. She was born on November 25, 1935 in San Giorgio, Pesaro, Italy, a daughter of Sergio and Claudia Branchini. She was predeceased by her husband Pietro Gregorini. She leaves behind two daughters, Vania Glynn (Mike) of Orange and Christina Coppola (Albert) of East Haven, and one granddaughter Adriana. She is also survived by 2 sisters, 1 brother, and 9 nieces and nephews in Italy and her niece Deborah Puchini and nephew Louis Puchini, and her dear friend Maria Roberti. She was predeceased by her brother Brienzo Branchini, brother-in-law Carl Puchini, and niece Florisa Branchini. She worked at Yale University for 17 years. She was a parishioner at St. John Bosco Parish in Branford and resided in Northford for many years until moving to Branford. Marcella was a devoted Catholic and did volunteer work for many years at St. John Bosco Parish. She loved gardening and traveling to Italy to see her family.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10:00 at the mausoleum at St. Agnes Cemetery. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see her online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 4, 2020.