|
|
Copel , Marcia
Marcia Copel, 95, of North Branford, died peacefully at home on Dec. 22, 2019. Although this was the longest night of the year, it's also the night that the days begin to become longer and offer more light each day.
Born in 1924, she was a Brooklyner, who became a Brookliner in Massachusetts, then a resident of Falmouth, Mass. and finally North Branford. She appeared in one of the first "talkies," filmed in Brooklyn, a movie called "The Hole in the Wall," starring Claudette Colbert and Edward G. Robinson. She was 4 or 5 years old.
She met her first husband, Joseph William Copel, shortly before WWII, marrying him within days of his return to the U.S. in 1946. They were married for nearly 40 years. During this time, Marcia raised three children while pursuing a career as a psychiatric social worker. The couple scuba-dived together, sparking a keen interest in the ocean and its creatures. Marcia went on to volunteer at the Woods Hole Aquarium.
After Joseph Copel's death she met Irving Chester and remarried. She wrote that she was blessed to have these two men in her life.
She leaves her three children, Marjorie Copel Preston, Matthew Copel, and Joshua Copel, two stepdaughters, Natalie Guerin and Joanne Bander, seven grandchildren, Katy Preston, Emma Preston, Dan Copel, Sarah Copel, Ilana Copel, Rachel Copel, and Dave Copel, their spouses and partners, as well as two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Rebekkah. She was predeceased by two brothers, Jay Kagno and Munro Kagno. The ultimate matriarch, many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families will miss her as well.
We are deeply grateful to the staff at Evergreen Woods Health Center for the loving and compassionate care she received.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Rabbi's discretionary fund at Temple Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Rd., Madison, CT, or to Planned Parenthood.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 30, 2019