Marcia Ellyn Bouchard
Bouchard, Marcia Ellyn
Marcia Ellyn Stewart Bouchard, 73, of Orange, beloved wife of 52 years to James Robert (Bob) Bouchard, passed away August 1, 2020. Marcia was born to the late Robert and Frances Stewart on April 15, 1947 in Agawam, MA.
She graduated from Agawam High School in 1965 and received an Associate's Degree from UConn in 1967. She later married Bob and successfully ran his renovating business for over 50 years. Marcia was always very creative and ran a basket building business with her close friend Alida Begina. She enjoyed interior design, traveling, entertaining, cooking and most of all her cats, although Bob would say it was him. She was always the most knowledgeable in the widest range of topics and all of her friends would call for advice regarding renovations, restaurants, etc. Marcia was positive, sweet, caring, generous and much loved by family members and friends. She was also a member of New Haven Country Club for 22 years.
Marcia is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Jaime; sister, Robynn Stewart of MA; brother, Joel Stewart of CA; and nephews, Adam and Aaron of CA. She was predeceased by her son, Noel, in 1973.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Social distancing and masks will be required. Due to gathering size limitations, only 25 people will be allowed inside at a time. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CEMETERY). Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank at www.ctfoodbank.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
