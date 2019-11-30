|
|
Camire, Marcia Markesich
Marcia Markesich Camire of Branford died at Yale New Haven Hospital on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Steven Camire. She was the sister of Alan Markesich of Boston, Carol Markesich (Walter Laffin Jr.) of Guilford, Gary Markesich (Linda) of Killingworth, and Stephen Markesich (Elizabeth) of South Weymouth, MA. She is also survived by her nieces Megan Harrison, Sarah Fuller, Catherine Markesich, and Stephen Markesich. She is also survived by her close friend, James Finney, and her cats, Oscar and Lilly. She was predeceased by her niece, Jennifer Harrison. Marcia was born in New Haven on September 16, 1947, a daughter of Laurence and Anna Kolich Markesich. She grew up in Branford, and worked for many years as a payroll manager for D.D. Payroll in Rhode Island.
Friends may call Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. Memorial donations may be made to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, 749 East Main St., Branford, CT 06405. Please see online memorial at www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2019