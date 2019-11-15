New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:15 AM
Fountain Hill Cemetery - Beth Shalom Section
57 High Street
Deep River, CT
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek
55 E. Kings Hwy
Chester, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcia Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcia Meyers


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcia Meyers Obituary
Meyers, Marcia
Marcia Indianer Meyers, a resident of Middletown for more than two decades, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born on November 4, 1939 to the late Morris and Esther Indianer. Marcia was the cherished wife of Arthur Meyers for more than 58 years, and beloved mother to Ruth Meyers and Naomi Keenan. Marcia was a beloved grandmother, aunt, lifelong friend, good neighbor, social worker, supporter of Israel, genealogist, philatelist, civic and global activist. She was the Indianer family historian and helper to many people working on their family's roots. She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek in Chester, served on the board of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Connecticut, and was vice-president of the New Haven Philatelic Society. She reached out to children's stamp clubs around the country. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to any civic or global cause, organization, or institution of the donor's choice. Interment will commence Marcia's services, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. in the Beth Shalom section of the Fountain Hill Cemetery, 57 High Street, Deep River. A Temple Service of joy and celebration will be held at Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek, 55 E. Kings Hwy., Chester, Connecticut, following the service at the cemetery at 11:00 a.m. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements are by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in The New Haven Register & Middletown Press on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson, Wright & Weymer Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -