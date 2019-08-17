|
|
Gagnon, Mardi(Fletcher Link)
Mardi (Fletcher Link) Gagnon, 36, of West Haven, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. She was born in Northampton, Massachusetts, on November 3rd, 1982. She worked as Beauty Esthetician, a graduate of Platt Tech, and was a student of Psychology at Gateway. She is survived by her loving husband Jason Gagnon, two beautiful daughters, Brynna and Jenna Link, her sister Theresa (Chris) DeCesare, her nieces, her parents David and Ann (Diehl) Fletcher, and many friends and family. Mardi was a loving and compassionate person. She cherished simple things like cooking for and spending time with family (especially her daughters) and friends. She was a survivor of Hodgkins Lymphoma; the model of strength and perseverance. Her beautiful smile and infectious laughter were magical to everyone she met. She never hesitated to give to anyone in need, and the world is less without her in it. She will always be loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours will be at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Interment will be private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 18, 2019