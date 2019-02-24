Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Patrick's Church
511 Main St
Falmouth, MA 02540
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Falmouth, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Shaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret A. Shaw Obituary
Shaw, Margaret A.
Margaret (Peggy) A. Shaw, 81, of Sandwich, MA died peacefully on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in New Haven, CT, Peggy was the daughter of the late Martha (Reddington) and Wesley Bishop. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Neil B. Shaw, her five children, Neil, Kathleen, Sharon, Robin, and Colleen, and their spouses. 17 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Joseph Evitts, as well as several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a strong and patient woman, a dedicated and devoted mother who will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., March 23 at St. Patrick's Church in Falmouth, MA. Kindly send donations in lieu of flowers to for Parkinson Research.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.