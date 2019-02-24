|
Shaw, Margaret A.
Margaret (Peggy) A. Shaw, 81, of Sandwich, MA died peacefully on February 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in New Haven, CT, Peggy was the daughter of the late Martha (Reddington) and Wesley Bishop. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Neil B. Shaw, her five children, Neil, Kathleen, Sharon, Robin, and Colleen, and their spouses. 17 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Her sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Joseph Evitts, as well as several nieces and nephews. Peggy was a strong and patient woman, a dedicated and devoted mother who will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., March 23 at St. Patrick's Church in Falmouth, MA. Kindly send donations in lieu of flowers to for Parkinson Research.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2019