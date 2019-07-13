Altieri, Margaret

Margaret King Altieri 74, of Northford beloved wife of 51 years to Frank N. Altieri passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 12, 2019. Loving mother of Natalie (Mark) Speranza of Wallingford. Cherished grandmother of Haley and Nico Speranza. Sister of Elizabeth (Thomas) Fusco of New Haven, Richard King of Branford and the late Patricia Affinito and Nancy Marcuccio. Margaret was born in New Haven on August 31, 1944 daughter of the late Clara Pellegrino King. Prior to her retirement, Margaret was an office administrator for both Tilcon Corporation and Gypsum Specialties. Margaret loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and wonderful group of friends. She will be greatly missed by all.

Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven on WEDNESDAY morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Monica's Church located at 1331 Middletown Ave. in Northford at 10:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call on TUESDAY from 5pm to 8pm. Sign Margaret's guest book online at

