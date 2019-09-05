|
O'Shea, Margaret Ann
Margaret A. O'Shea passed at home peacefully from this life to the next on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was the youngest daughter of Cornelius and Margaret (Daly) O'Shea. Peggy had a great love for her family and showed that love by her engagement with them and her concern for their well being. Peggy is survived by her nephew Chris O'Shea. She was predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth (Betty) and Mary O'Shea and her brother Joseph O'Shea. Peggy was employed by the State of Connecticut Social Services Department for many years. After early retirement she spent her time in service to her family and church. The church was a great love of her life. She had received the St. Joseph Award from the Archdiocese on two occasions for service at St. Aedan Church in New Haven and served as Eucharist Minister for many years. Peggy greatly cherished her many personal and family relationships. The family wishes to thank the caregivers provided by No Place Like Homecare for their untiring and affectionate care and attention and Hospice for their compassionate care. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019 10:30 a.m. at St. Aedan Church, 112 Fountain Street, New Haven. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 6, 2019