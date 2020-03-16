|
Bigio, Margaret "Marge"
Margaret Gambardella Bigio, 82, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 in New Haven, Connecticut. She is survived by her daughter, Elena Bigio, son-in-law, Edward Mokoski, grandchildren Brittany Nadeau (Stephen), Paul Michael Mullally, sister Eileen Madley, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased, lovingly, by her husband Robert Bigio, her parents Orlando and Helen (Caprio) Gambardella, and her brothers Onofrio (Snookie) and Orlando Gambardella. Marge was born in New Haven on May 31, 1937 to the late Orlando and Helen Caprio Gambardella. She worked for the Cott Beverage Co., New Haven News and in the cafeteria for the New Haven Board of Education and Clinton Public Schools. She was a devoted member of the St. Andrew the Apostle Ladies Society. Marge took great pride in making her house feel like a home. Always a thorough cleaner, and never a basket full of laundry - her home sparkled as bright as her smile. The smell of Sunday's sauce welcomed her family time-after-time to the dinner table, showing how proud she was to wear the titles "Mom" and "Naunnie." Holidays were her sport, and Christmas Eve, her daughter's birthday, was her Superbowl, as she whipped up the Italian tradition of 7-Fishes. When she wasn't cooking, she was most likely at the Casino, getting her hair done, or catching up on her favorite TV shows. The memories of her unconditional love, Italian-traditions, and quick-witted-witty personality will always be embedded in the hearts of her friends and family.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Michel Church. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Smilow Cancer Hospital, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510. Share a memory and sign Marge's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 17, 2020