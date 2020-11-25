Brancato, Margaret C.
Margaret Carol Brancato passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Carol is survived by the love of her life for 64 years, Alfred Brancato, 5 children, Betsy Buckley and her husband Rich, Wendy Ciaburri and her husband Andy, Holly Brancato, Amy McCarthy and her husband Dan and Steven Brancato, 11 grandchildren, Megan, Colleen, David, Dan, Jim, John, Craig, Mark, Eric, Shawn and Kate, and 7 great-grandchildren, Alex, Katie, Michelle, Lydia, Dean, Fiona and Ayda and her brother Arthur Allan and his wife Eileen. Carol was born on April 13, 1938 in Shelton, CT and grew up in a house with a mother who worked outside the home, a grandmother who cared for her and her younger brother and an extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins next door. She had a sense of adventure from her childhood that continued on for the rest of her life. Carol was the definition of a renaissance woman – a person with many talents and areas of knowledge. Her knowledge of the world around her was astounding. She could name every flower in the garden, tree in the forest and bird in the yard or woods, by their songs and appearance. Her gardens were a little piece of heaven, that she cared for continually season after season. She grew not only flowers, that she beautifully arranged, but vegetables that she turned into the most delicious meals. She could cook for large gatherings with ease, and bake delicious desserts for every holiday and cookies as an every day treat. She believed in organic and natural foods before there was a common knowledge of healthy eating. She had a sense of fashion and sewed many of her own clothes as well as clothes to match, for her first 3 girls. She could knit and crochet and the hats she made for her grandkids and great-grandkids are adorable. She loved music and could sing and play the piano beautifully. She and Al loved to dance to big band music and enjoyed many concerts of all kinds together. She was well read and a frequent visitor to the Stratford Public Library. She kept a journal of the books she had read. She remembered her high school Latin and had a knack for words, puns and crossword puzzles. Carol and Al loved to travel and fish together. She was an excellent fisherwoman and could not just catch the biggest fish, but also fry it up over a camp fire. They took their family on camping trips every summer and took several cross-country trips. They both loved learning and enjoyed elder-hostel experiences in Europe and Costa Rica as well as in the U.S. Carol loved all children and was a favorite of her children's friends. She loved being a grandmother and shared her many interests with her grandchildren. Being a great-grandmother has brought her much joy. The most important thing to Carol, was to take care of her husband, Al. They had a strong faith in God and their life together was a love story. She will always be remembered for her beauty and grace. "There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone their light remains." Contributions in Carol's memory can be given to the Stratford Library Association, the Bridgeport Rescue Mission, or to a charity of your choice
.
Services will be held at a later date.www.SpearFuneralHome.com