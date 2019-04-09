|
Purificato, Margaret C.
Margaret C. DeAngelis Purificato, 85, of Wallingford, died, April 2, 2019, at Mid State Hospital, Meriden. Margaret was born in Hamden, March 21, 1936, the daughter of the late Louis and Rose Palmisano DeAngelis and resided in Hamden most of her life. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her loving children, Lisa Purificato, of Frederick, MD, Ralph (Reyna) Purificato of Wallingford, Anthony (Cheryl) Purificato of Coral Springs, FL and Robert Purificato of New Haven, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her siblings, Lois DeAngelis Tescione of East Haven and Louis (Barbara) DeAngelis, Jr. of Hamden. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H., 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, Interment in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Friends may call Saturday morning from 8:30 to the time of the service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019