Margaret (Holcomb) Clark, 67, of North Haven passed away peacefully April 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her husband Albert and her three children. Margaret (Peg) was born in New Haven on June 6, 1951, the daughter of the late Ernest Holcomb and Alicia (O'Connell) Holcomb. She is survived by her husband Albert Clark of North Haven, son Jeffrey Clark of Cheshire and daughters Jennifer Clark of North Haven and Jamie (Clark) Ljunggren of Cheshire. She had 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She had many close friends, not the least of which were Richard and Ellen Grabowiecki of Wallingford who supported her to the end. A celebration of her life is going to be held at the Wallingford Rod & Gun Club from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on April 24. Burial will be private at the convenience of her family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019
