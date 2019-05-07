Clements , Margaret

Margaret Clements, 102, former resident of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Arden House in Hamden where she resided for the last 5 years. She was born to the late May Martin Clements in New Haven, CT on May 5, 1917. Margaret retired as a Seamstress at Sero Shirt Factory and was a faithful member of New Haven Church of Christ where she was part of the Food Bank Team. She loved being with her family, listening to music, shopping and most of all she loved being around children. She leaves to cherish her memory, niece, Patricia (Kenneth) Young; great-great-niece, Aria Johnson; great-nephew, Jeffrey (Colby) Johnson and a host of relatives and friends. Margaret was predeceased by sister, Evelyn Johnson; brother-in-law, Leonard E. "Pete" Johnson.

A celebration of her life will take place Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Haven Church of Christ, 16 Gem St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the Church from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Internment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Clements family, please visit,

