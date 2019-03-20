New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Conti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Conti


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Conti Obituary
Conti, Margaret
Margaret M. Conti, age 60, of New Haven, passed away on March 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 9, 1958, a daughter of Joan (Swan) Merenda of New Haven and the late Domenic Merenda. She is also survived by her sons, Frank Conti Sr. of New Haven, Joseph Conti of Branford, and Eugene Conti of Hamden; grandson Frank Conti Jr; sisters Catherine Merenda de Lopez (Marcelino) and Nancy Jo Merenda, both of New Haven; brother James Merenda (Christine D'Addio) of Northford, and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was a resident of New Haven for most of her life. She was a receptionist at New Haven Ophthalmology. Margaret always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, frequently visiting East Rock Park, playing Bingo whenever possible, and picking up her paintbrushes to show the many interesting things she viewed.
Friends may visit with her family on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden prior to her Prayer Service, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now