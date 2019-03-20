Conti, Margaret

Margaret M. Conti, age 60, of New Haven, passed away on March 16, 2019 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 9, 1958, a daughter of Joan (Swan) Merenda of New Haven and the late Domenic Merenda. She is also survived by her sons, Frank Conti Sr. of New Haven, Joseph Conti of Branford, and Eugene Conti of Hamden; grandson Frank Conti Jr; sisters Catherine Merenda de Lopez (Marcelino) and Nancy Jo Merenda, both of New Haven; brother James Merenda (Christine D'Addio) of Northford, and several nieces and nephews. Margaret was a resident of New Haven for most of her life. She was a receptionist at New Haven Ophthalmology. Margaret always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, frequently visiting East Rock Park, playing Bingo whenever possible, and picking up her paintbrushes to show the many interesting things she viewed.

Friends may visit with her family on Saturday, March 23rd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden prior to her Prayer Service, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be private. To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 20, 2019