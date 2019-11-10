Home

More Obituaries for Margaret DaCosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret DaCosta

Margaret DaCosta Obituary
DaCosta, Margaret
Margaret Mary DaCosta (MacLeman) of West Haven passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 55. She was born January 26, 1964 in New Haven, CT to Douglas and Gertrude (Ryan) MacLeman. Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Thomas DaCosta, two children, Emily and Jack DaCosta along with her siblings, Billy (Debbie) Donegan, Jimmy (Linda) Donegan, George (Carol) MacLeman, Eileen Hemming, Barbara Franko, Mary (Luke) Petrelli, Jennifer (John) Dipaolo, and the late Leslie MacLeman. Margaret is also survived by numerous nieces/nephews whom she adored greatly. Margaret lived in West Haven throughout all of her life. She attended and graduated West Haven High School in 1982. Margaret worked at Milford Superior Court for over 20 years. She will be missed dearly by many. "It's not goodbye, it's see you later."
A Funeral Mass is scheduled at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road West Haven, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2019
