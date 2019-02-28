New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Margaret Devine Obituary
Devine, Margaret
In North Haven, February 27, 2019, Margaret Devine, 101, of North Haven. Wife of the late Albert H. Devine. Loving mother of Gerald Devine (Charlotte) of Cheshire, Lois Martin of Branford and Robert Devine (Gail) of Wallingford. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Sean Devine, Darcy Kennedy, Tracy Sypher, Robin Consiglio, Chrissy Jones, Timothy Devine, Brendan Devine, Keith Devine, Ashley Connoy and 16 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Florence McGill (Vincent), Deborah Richard (Henry), Ann Hay (Jack), brothers James, George and Lepeon Miller a son-in-law Richard Martin and a grandson Richard Martin II. Margaret was born in New Haven March 12, 1917 daughter of the late Lepeon and Deborah McGuire Miller. Prior to her retirement she worked for M & B Manufacturing for many years.
Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Saturday at 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday from 9 - 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019
