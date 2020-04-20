|
|
Stankowiz, Margaret Elizabeth
Margaret Elizabeth Stankowiz Torino passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2020. Margaret grew up in East Haven (Momauguin) and relocated to Branford (Short Beach). Margaret (Peggy) was born August 27, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Anthony Stankowiz and Jennifer (Kujawksi) Stankowiz.
Margaret graduated from East Haven High School in 1959 and attended Yale School of Nursing. She was a nurse for her entire career and her quality of care was beyond average measure.
Her fondness of dancing was evident when she spoke of dancing for Connecticut Bandstand. Margaret had a passion for shopping, cooking and feeding everyone. Margaret especially enjoyed going out to eat and taking "country rides" to the casino. She was an active member of her Short Beach community as a member of the Short Beach H.H.&L. Co. 4 Lady's Auxiliary.
Margaret was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Francis D. Torino, Jr. She was also predeceased by her sister, Angelina (Lawrence) Michalski and her grandson Kristopher Roberts.
Margaret is survived by her loving sisters Dorothy (Augusto) Franco, Dolores Giles, sister-in-law Alice (Richard) McGowan, and brother-in-law Richard (Barbara) Torino. Margaret is also survived by her children, Cathy DiNoto, Donna (Bill) Pherson, Patti Roberts and Tina (Greg) Ritt; grandchildren Darce (Keith) DeCosta, Jesse Torino, Ashley (Charles) Mulligan, Matthew DiNoto, Josh DiNoto, Zack DiNoto, and Kirk (Danielle) Roberts. "Grammy" was the loving great-grandmother to Justin and Isabela Osler, Francesca DeCosta, Jake, Emalia, and Dominic Mulligan, Ian and Makayla Torino, Jayden and Arlaina Torino, Kinity Roberts, Raegan and Olivia Roberts.
Due to the global pandemic, we will live stream graveside services with a date to be determined. A family and friend celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Recreation Department of the Madison House" at Madison House, 34 Wildwood Ave., Madison, CT 06443. SHORELINE CREMATION (1-888-429-5484) has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 21, 2020