Fiedler, Margaret "Marge"
Margaret "Marge" Fiedler, 81, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 at Whitney Manor. She was the beloved wife of Robert Fiedler for 62 years. Marge was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on October 18, 1937, daughter of the late Paul and Marcella Himmelstien Czech. She grew up in Wisconsin before moving to Hamden in 1962. Marge worked for the Hamden Board of Education for 20 years until her retirement. She enjoyed volunteering at the Clelian Center at Sacred Heart Academy. Most importantly, Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be remembered most for raising a beautiful family.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children Kathy Morgillo (Mike), Karen Fiedler, Steven Fiedler (Michele), Sue Sussman (Bob), David Fiedler (Val), and Michael Fiedler (Lauren). She was also survived by her grandchildren Michael, Jessica, and Amanda Morgillo, Carleigh Sussman, Gabby Fiedler, and Thomas and Timmy Fiedler; and her brother Joe Czech. She was predeceased by her brother Don Czech, and sisters-in-law Corrine Czech and Pam Czech.
Marge's funeral procession will leave Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden on Saturday, September 7th at 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Visiting hours will be on Friday, September 6th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Connecticut Chapter of the at www.alz.org/ct. To share a condolence with her family, please visit:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 4, 2019