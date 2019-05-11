Fitzgerald, Margaret

Margaret "Marge" Fitzgerald, wife of the late William F. Fitzgerald and Ansonia resident, entered into eternal rest at home surrounded by her loving family May 9. She was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania April 22, 1939, daughter of the late Emery & Margaret Kutsko Filarsky. Marge was a member and treasurer of nearly 38 years to The Charters Hose Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She is grateful for the friends she had and the support she received from the group. She was also a member of The Red Hats Valley Chapter. Marge embraced her husband's Irish music and customs as well as her own traditions of Slovakian cooking for which she was well known. She leaves to cherish her memory her son David Fitzgerald of Ansonia, daughter Carolyn (Ken) Roshkowski of Tolland, grandchildren Makayla & Joseph Roshkowski and Makenzie & David Fitzgerald, brothers Edward Filarsky (Ann) and Emery Filarsky (Nancy) and many nieces & nephews. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, May 15 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT. (www.jenkinskingfh.com) A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. (DIRECTLY) at The Church of the Assumption in Ansonia. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Branford, 100 Double Beach Rd., for their warm and professional care, along with a thank you for the care and friendship from Sharon & 'Kat'. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's memory may be made to Hospice or to Charters Hose Fire Co., 4 Murray St., Ansonia, or to The Ladies Auxiliary. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019