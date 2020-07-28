Fogarty, Margaret Fruin

Margaret Fruin Fogarty (91), of Madison, CT, formerly of North Branford, CT, and Fort Myers Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday, July 25th at her home. Margaret was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joseph T. Fogarty. Margaret was the daughter of David V. Fruin, and Elizabeth Cramer Fruin. She is survived by her children Joseph T. Fogarty (Amy), Michael G. Fogarty (Megan), Patricia M. Dolan (Robert), William D. Fogarty (Rosie), and Matthew G. Fogarty (Mary) and a brother, David Fruin (Betty). She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Jack and her sister Mary. Margaret was born on May 28, 1929 in New Haven, CT. She graduated from Hill House High school. After graduation she received triple certification at Southern Connecticut College in Physical Education, Health, and Elementary Education for grades one through eight. She married her husband Joseph shortly after graduation. Margaret taught for more than 20 years in the North Branford school district. Her favorite activities in her youth included field hockey, basketball, swimming, and bicycle riding. She spent many hours riding her bike throughout the trails in New England. Other favorite activities included quilting, baking, embroidery, and a love of reading. Following retirement Margaret and Joe enjoyed many wonderful years at their condo in Fort Myers, Florida. Margaret was an active member of the Hearth Volleyball team and the Tuxis Troubadours. She loved living at the Hearth in Madison and resided there for over two years. She was an active member of Saint Margaret's church in Madison. Her greatest love of all, though was her family! Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held on September 11th at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret's church in Madison.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store