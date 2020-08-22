1/1
Margaret "Peggy" Imperato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imperato, Margaret "Peggy"
Margaret "Peggy" M. Imperato, 82, of Milford, devoted wife of Louis Imperato, Jr., for 42 years, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Born on February 9, 1938 in Tuckahoe, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Lang.
Peggy was active in the Milford Community and was on the board of the Milford Rape Crisis Center. She started her career with the CT National Bank and went in to management with Bank of America until her retirement. Peggy loved caring for her family and raised her grandson, Paul Jr., from when he was two years old. She will be greatly missed.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Imperato, Jr.; her children, Debra (Luke) Duguid, Ray Swiderski, and Paul (Antonella) Swiderski; her five grandchildren, including Rachel, Megan and Paul, Jr., of whom she was especially close; her siblings, Pat Larson of Missouri and George (Marge) Allen; her two cats, Mufasa and Simba; and her several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Swiderski.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cody-White Funeral Home
107 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
(203) 874-0268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved