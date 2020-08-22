Imperato, Margaret "Peggy"
Margaret "Peggy" M. Imperato, 82, of Milford, devoted wife of Louis Imperato, Jr., for 42 years, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Born on February 9, 1938 in Tuckahoe, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Lang.
Peggy was active in the Milford Community and was on the board of the Milford Rape Crisis Center. She started her career with the CT National Bank and went in to management with Bank of America until her retirement. Peggy loved caring for her family and raised her grandson, Paul Jr., from when he was two years old. She will be greatly missed.
Peggy is survived by her beloved husband, Louis Imperato, Jr.; her children, Debra (Luke) Duguid, Ray Swiderski, and Paul (Antonella) Swiderski; her five grandchildren, including Rachel, Megan and Paul, Jr., of whom she was especially close; her siblings, Pat Larson of Missouri and George (Marge) Allen; her two cats, Mufasa and Simba; and her several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Anthony Swiderski.
All services will be private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at Cody-White Funeral Home 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.