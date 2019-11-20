|
Jordan, Margaret Jane
Margaret Jane Jordan, known as Jane, of 33 Christian Avenue, Concord, NH died peacefully Friday, November 15, 2019 Concord, NH. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on February 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Francis Eleanor and Clark W. Cooper.
Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Jane Jordan will be Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the West Cummington Church in 27 W. Main Street, W. Cummington, MA with the Rev. Dr. Rick L. Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at the West Cummington Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Sunday, November 24th from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the West Cummington Congregational Church, West Cummington, MA in care of the Bartlett-Wellington Funeral Home, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. For Margaret's full obituary, please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 21, 2019