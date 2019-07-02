New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
203-248-5668
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
1300 Dixwell Avenue
Hamden, CT 06514
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Jasinka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jasinka


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jasinka Obituary
Jasinka, Margaret
Margaret Elizabeth Jasinka, age 49, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 13, 1970, in New Haven, to the late Karoly and Myrtle (Hall) Jasinka. Loving mother of Tabitha (Wanderson) Miranda of MA. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Miranda and Gabriela Miranda, both of MA. Beloved sister of Charles Jasinka of New Haven, Myrtle "Kathy" Jasinka of Waterbury, Frank Jasinka of Guilford, and Helen Jasinka of Branford. Also survived by her longtime boyfriend George Mastroianni Jr. of Hamden. Margaret Loved playing bingo, but most of all she loved her family and especially her daughter and grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, from 4-7pm. Funeral service on Monday at 11am at Hamden Memorial. Visitation will be held from 10-11am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamden Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now