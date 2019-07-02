Jasinka, Margaret

Margaret Elizabeth Jasinka, age 49, of Hamden, entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 13, 1970, in New Haven, to the late Karoly and Myrtle (Hall) Jasinka. Loving mother of Tabitha (Wanderson) Miranda of MA. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Miranda and Gabriela Miranda, both of MA. Beloved sister of Charles Jasinka of New Haven, Myrtle "Kathy" Jasinka of Waterbury, Frank Jasinka of Guilford, and Helen Jasinka of Branford. Also survived by her longtime boyfriend George Mastroianni Jr. of Hamden. Margaret Loved playing bingo, but most of all she loved her family and especially her daughter and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hamden Memorial Funeral Home, 1300 Dixwell Ave., Hamden, from 4-7pm. Funeral service on Monday at 11am at Hamden Memorial. Visitation will be held from 10-11am. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 5, 2019