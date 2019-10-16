Home

Margaret L. Melillo

Margaret L. Melillo Obituary
Melillo, Margaret L.
Margaret L. Barrett Melillo, 88, of Hamden, died Oct. 15, 2019, at Whitney Manor, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Louis P. Melillo. Margaret was born in Willimantic, September 29, 1931, daughter of the late Harry and Rose Dupont Barrett and resided in Hamden most of her life. She graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford and was a RN at Hamden Health Care for 17 years. Together with her husband, they operated Springside Gardens in Hamden for many years. She is survived by her children, Louis A. Melillo, Paula R. Melillo and Jeanne (William) Folsom, all of Hamden, a brother. James Barrett of Tariffville and a grandson, James Folsom of Hamden, She was predeceased by siblings, Roger Barrrett and Jacqueline Germain. Funeral Friday at 9:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in All Saints. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019
