Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
175 Main St.
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Castler, Margaret M.
Margaret M. O'Connell Castler, 69, of Prospect, formerly of Cheshire, passed away suddenly, Dec. 20, 2019 in St. Marys Hospital, Waterbury. She is survived by her loving children, Sarah (Christopher) Campo of Woodbury, NJ, Christine Castler of Bristol and Nicholas (Kelley) Castler of Cheshire, cherished grandchildren, Steven, Zachary, Nora, Matthew, Grace and Mae, and her beloved brothers and sisters, Edward (Jeanne) O'Connell of Niantic, Ellen Taylor of Killingworth, James O'Connell of New Haven, Mary O'Connell-Judy of E. Hampton and Patricia Ryan of Wallingford. She was predeceased by a brother Thomas J. O'Connell. Margaret was born June 12, 1950 in New Haven a daughter of the late Edward and Catherine Donnelly O'Connell, she was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy in Hamden, then went to SCSU where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and then received her Master's Degree in Early Childhood Special Education from the University of St. Joseph in Hartford. She had a great love for gardening and flowers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, 175 Main St., Cheshire. Burial will be private. For those who knew Margaret, you knew how she felt about flowers at funerals. She personally requested donations to be made to Catholic Academy of New Haven, (formerly St. Aedan's School), 351 McKinley Ave., New Haven, CT 06515 or to a charity or organization that you know has special meaning to her or to you. Arrangements are with Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019
