Fanelli, Margaret M.
Margaret M. Salemme Fanelli, 91, of Woodbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Nicholas V. Fanelli. Margaret was born in Derby on December 8, 1928 and was the daughter of the Alexander and Angelina Perrelli Salemme. Margaret was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family unconditionally. Mother of Angelina L. Fappiano, Nicholas L. Fanelli (Geri) and the late Daniel J. Fanelli. Grandmother of Nicholas L. Fanelli, Jr. and Brian N. Fappiano. Sister of Angela Anderson and the late Mary Franco, Theresa Volpe, Michael, Louis and Alexander Salemme. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:30 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020