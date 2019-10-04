New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Margaret M. Fresolone Ruggiero Obituary
Ruggiero, Margaret M. Fresolone
Margaret M. Fresolone Ruggiero, 96, of Wallingford, died at Regency House on Oct.4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Albert Ruggiero Sr. Margaret was born in New Haven, Feb. 11, 1923, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary DeFonzo Fresolone and resided in Hamden most of her life and in Wallingford the last 20 years. She was a legal secretary for Judge Charles Henchel for 20 years, prior to retiring. She loved cooking, knitting and especially spending time with her loving grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Albert (Diana) Ruggiero Jr. and Richard (Brenda) Ruggiero, both of Wallingford, a brother, Lester Frosolone of Hamden, grandchildren, Margaret Mena and Natalie Willis and great-grandchildren, Marcell Jr., Luciano and Annabelle Rose. She was predeceased by her siblings Carmel Spencer, Doris Salemme, Marie Chieppo, Edward, Richard and Cosmo (Gus) Frosolone. Funeral Monday at 10:15 from the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden and at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 o'clock. Interment in Beaverdale Mem Park. Friends may call Monday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019
