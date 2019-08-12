|
Lewicki, Margaret M.
Margaret Marie Hyde Lewicki, 89, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Born on January 17, 1930, in Ansonia, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Edith Haversat Hyde. Margaret (affectionately named Peggy) graduated Laurelton Hall High School in Milford in 1947. She was married to Stephen A. Lewicki for 56 years until his death on January 21, 2005. Peggy worked for many years with her parents at Phil's Restaurant in Ansonia, later leaving to start a career in retail. She started out at W.T. Grants in Ansonia as a department lead and worked her way up to Assistant Store Manager. Peggy worked there until Grants closed. She then went on to work for Kmart in Ansonia and Derby as Assistant Store Manager until her retirement in 1998. Peggy also worked for many years as a volunteer, with many groups. She was a longtime member of St. Augustine Church in Seymour from 1945 until the time of her move to Virginia in 2005. While at St. Augustine, she was an active member of the League of the Sacred Heart and the Catholic Daughters. In Bristow, VA she was one of the original members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, helping with their annual car raffle count returns among various other activities. She is best remembered by her grandchildren for the hours she spent at soccer games, music lessons and her keen interest in all of their lives. Besides her parents and her beloved husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Hyde, Jr. She is survived by her three sons, Stephen A. Lewicki, Jr. (Donna), of Lake City, SC, David Lewicki of Lake City, SC and Kevin Lewicki (Maryellen) of Bristow, VA, with whom Peggy and Steve made their home for many years both in Connecticut and Virginia; granddaughter, Kim (William) Wallick of Liverpool, NY and their son, William; grandson, Stephen (Samantha) Lewicki of Waterbury, CT and their children, Brittany, Braiden, Bentley and Gavin; grandson, Timothy (Courtney) Lewicki of Alexandria, VA and their son Jameson; and grandson, Philip Lewicki of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by her brother, Donald (Beverly) Hyde of Ellijay, GA as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 8:00-9:45 a.m. at the Anthony V. Chepulis Funeral Home, 47 Washington Ave., Seymour. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church of St. Nicholas Parish with Rev. Thomas Cieslikowski presiding. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, Virginia, 20110 or to Capital Caring, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, Virginia, 22042. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.chepulisfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 13, 2019