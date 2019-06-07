New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Margaret MacNeil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. MacNeil


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret M. MacNeil Obituary
MacNeil, Margaret M.
Margaret Mary Durkin MacNeil of Branford died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John MacNeil. Mrs. MacNeil was born in New Haven September 2, 1927, daughter of the late John and Mary King Durkin. She had formerly worked in the claims department of Blue Cross-Blue Shield. She was a lifetime member of the Owenego Beach and Tennis Club in Branford. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Terri) MacNeil of Bradford, MA, Gregory MacNeil, and John (Patty) MacNeil of Branford. She enjoyed doting on her grandchildren, Christopher (Janelle), Tyler, Chloe, Paige, Alexis and Aiden. She was predeceased by her grandson Patrick MacNeil.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9:00 in St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Branford Hills Health Care Center, 189 Alps Road, Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 9, 2019
