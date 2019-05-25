New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Margaret M. McGuire

Margaret M. McGuire Obituary
McGuire, Margaret M.
Margaret, "Peg", McGuire passed away on May 21, 2019, in Torrington, CT, at the Valerie Manor where she had been a resident for the past few years after moving from New Haven, CT. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven, CT at 10 am on Friday, May 31, 2019, followed by burial services at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions checks can be made out to Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, on the check memo line write Margaret McGuire, send the check to Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. See complete obituary at: www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019
