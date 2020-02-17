New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Margaret M. Tango

TANGO, Margaret M.
Margaret M. Laterza Tango, 94, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with her son Robert and his best friend Edward Kiley by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late John Tango, Sr. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts on July 6, 1925. Mother of Robert Tango, Dina Dunn and the late Rosemarie, Michael and John Tango. Mother-in-law of Patricia Tango. Grandmother of Casey Tango. Aunt of Rosemary Natale. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Fran Rizzo, Rose Cicarelli and brothers James and Henry Laterza.
The visiting hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, with a catholic prayer service to be given at 5:45 p.m. Interment will be private.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2020
