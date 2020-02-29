|
Manganella, Margaret
Margaret Manganella, 101, of Branford was born on August 22, 1918 in New Haven, CT. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincenzo and Lucy (Curcio) Gambardella; her sisters, Theresa (Gambardella) Tanezzio and Carmel (Gambardella) Ginnetti; her husband Frank Manganella; and her son, Vincent Paul Manganella. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Anne Marie Manganella of Branford, and her son, Frank A. "Butchie" Manganella of North Carolina. Margaret is also survived by two beloved grandchildren, Laura (Manganella) Williams, her husband Morgan and Vincent Joseph Manganella and his wife Louise; a great-grandson, Vincent Bryce Williams; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to raising three children, Margaret and her late husband Frank periodically looked after several of her husband's nephews at their home in East Haven, Connecticut where they were frequently put to work at Gambardella's Tent and Awning, a business that she and her husband took over from her late father. Selling the business after the death of her husband, she lived in Central Florida until the early 1980s, when she returned to Connecticut to be closer to family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, 80 Taylor Ave., East Haven with Committal to follow at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hamden Hall Country Day School, the Connecticut Humane Society or a charity of your choosing.
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020